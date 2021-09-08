Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun's crowned Tipperary U-17 hurling champions

Coiste na nOg County U17 Hurling Final



Galtee Rovers/St. Pecaun 2-23 Ballyporeen/ Skeheenarinky 2-12



The first of our hurling finals was played last Sunday evening in New Inn despite the early throw in the game was under threat from darkness. This was due to an injury to Jack O’Brien thankfully the wait wasn’t excessive. We wish Jack a speedy recovery and thank all who assisted the first aid and ambulance crew.

Played to a high standard the game started with a flurry of scores with the team’s level on four occasions. Galtees Eoin Halpin and Bill Quirke both had two points with Cillian Hackett getting the fifth. While Evan Hickey pointed two with Sam McGrath hitting three Combo points. Both teams had failed attempts on goal. Good Eoin Halpin play, and a perfect Bill Quirke pass set up Jack Crowe to net. Points from Bill Quirke and Eoin Halpin extended the Galtee lead. Cian O’Dwyer, Conal Grogan and Evan Kennedy ensured the South challenge struggled until Evan Hickey’s inspirational goal on 22 minutes. However, they failed to back it up as Bill Quirke produced two more quality points from distance. With the half drawing to a close a big moment in the game. Then came a big moment when a chance denied at one end the South men moved the ball forward resulting in a close in free which was fired for a goal, flashed wide. Three combo wides in-a-row were compounded by two more Eoin Halpin points leaving the halftime score 1.12 – 1.6

Ballyporeen got the good start Evan Hickey pointing. Galtee replied but found Aaron O’Donnell standing tall stopping two efforts moved up field Charlie English hit his second point. It was end to end again six points evenly shared. Balllyporeen’s Sam McGrath with two Cillian Hackett the other. Against them Jack Crowe and two Eoin Halpin scores kept the gap at five. Robbie McGrath wind assisted helped the Galtee boys find another gear drawing fouls. Eoin Halpin knocked over three of those frees to once again put six between them at the water break. Right after the break the lead was extended, Jack Crowe point followed by a brilliantly improvised touch and scooped goal for Eoin Halpin. Then when jumping for a ball Jack O’Brien came down awkwardly. His teammates showed great character pushing to the final whistle. Evan Hickey’s goal typified that approach. The Galtee boys wouldn’t be stopped justifying the decision to stay on their own at the start of the year.



Galtee Rovers Panel: Robbie McGrath, Liam Finnane, Eoghan Byrnes, Alex Harold-Barry, Evan Kennedy, Joe O’Callaghan, Conal Grogan, Cian O’Dwyer (C), Cian Collins, Bill Quirke, Jack Crowe, Eoin Halpin, Tadgh Gubbins, Ciarán McCarthy, Dermot McCarthy, Ger Quinn, LJ Roche, Josh O’Dwyer, Emmet Bonner. Mentors. Jonathan Gleeson, Dallan Browne, Tony O’Brien, Kevin Bergin, Eamon O’Connell

Ballyporeen/Skeheenrinky Panel: Aaron O’Donnell, Josh Kearney, Jack McGrath, Aaron Hickey, Sean Lynch (Captain), Cillian Hackett, Charlie English, Sam McGrath, Conan Roche, Jack O’Brien, Evan Hickey, Corey O’Gorman, Cathal Maher, Robbie Connolly (injured), Eoghan O’Dwyer (injured), Mentors: Declan Hickey, James Hackett, Tom Maher, Ian O’Donnell, James Hackett (Jnr).