Tipperary Youths Soccer Reports - Peake Villa bring Galbally United back down to earth

TSDL Youths Division 1

CASHEL TOWN 2 CULLEN/LATTIN 2

Both Cashel Town and Cullen Lattin picked up their first points of this year’s Youth League when they played out an entertaining draw at Palmershill on Saturday afternoon last.

The home side started the better and took the lead after fifteen minutes when Ronan Connolly found the net. After that however the visitors took over and were ahead at the break courtesy of a brace of goals by Paddy Dowling, the second a superb finish after some excellent build up play.

But the hosts never let their heads drop and were rewarded for their efforts when Connolly matched the exploits of Dowling in getting his second 20 minutes from time to ensure a share of the spoils between the sides.



GALBALLY UNITED 1 PEAKE VILLA 4

Galbally United were surprise packets topping the Youths Division after their first two games, but they were brought down to earth by a very good Villa side who will be quietly confident of being right in the mix by the end of the season. But it was no easy win for the visitors and was level at the half hour mark despite both sides having chances to score.

However, two goals in three minutes in the 35th and 38th minutes by Michael Anthony McCarthy and Siya Ndzingani rocked the home side. And before they had a chance to get to the break and regroup, Robbie Stapleton added a third from the penalty spot to put his side in control of the game.

Eoin O’Sullivan pulled a goal back for the hosts just before the hour mark, but Mc Carthy added a second eight minutes later with the goal of the day to ensure Villa would take all three points.



TSDL Youths Division 2

CLONMEL CELTIC 0 SLIEVENAMON CELTIC 0

Clonmel Celtic Youths had to settle for a point as they played out a scoreless draw with near neighbours Slievenamon Celtic on Saturday afternoon.

Celtic started brightly and came close on ten minutes when Alex Greene got on the end of a cross but the keeper got down to save. The visitors then got a foothold in the game and had a good period creating a few chances themselves.

The hosts made a couple of substitutions at the break and came out stronger in the second period as they got on top, creating quite a few chances with Alex Greene, Shane Bennett and Senan Butler all coming close.

Despite Celtic having the better of the second half Slievenamon Celtic very nearly sneaked a winner at the death with Celtic’s Paddy Ormonde twice clearing the ball off the line as the game finished scoreless.