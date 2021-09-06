Search

06/09/2021

Munster Junior Cup: Wilderness Rovers overcome Clonmel Celtic in extra-time thriller

TIPPERARY SOCCER

Munster Junior Cup: Wilderness Rovers overcome Clonmel Celtic in extra-time thriller

Cian O’Sullivan (Clonmel Celtic) and Graham Kelly (Wilderness Rovers) in action during Sunday’s Munster Junior Cup game played at Celtic Park in Clonmel.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP ROUND 1

CLONMEL CELTIC 2 WILDERNESS ROVERS 3

(after Extra-Time)

Clonmel Celtic’s interest in the Munster Junior ended on Sunday as they lost out by a single goal in five to local rivals Wilderness Rovers in feisty affair at Celtic Park.
Like the league game earlier in the season there was little between the teams and once again it was a last minute winner, this time in extra time, that decided the game. Rovers started the brighter and Celtic had Aidan Lonergan to thank as he brought off a brilliant double save to deny them an early lead.
The hosts got more into the game and hit the front on 17 minutes when Jake Forristal fired home after the visitors failed to deal with a corner.
The lead was short lived however, with Shane O’Meara levelling five minutes later. The home side had the better of the remainder of the half, and the teams reached the break level.
A long ball caught the home side seven minutes into the second half and Sean Browne took full advantage to put the visitors ahead.
Celtic fought back and on 72 minutes David Joyce showed some nimble foot work in the box to score and tie the game up at two all.
The hosts thought they had a vital third ten minutes later when Sean Hawkins fired home a quickly taken free kick but it was taken too quickly for the referee and called back. It was a typical derby at this stage with tackles flying in but neither side was able to find a winner as they tired in the latter stages though Aidan Lonergan in the Celtic goal twice denied Rovers with fine saves.
Tiredness was the main feature of extra time and just when it looked as if we were heading to penalties Sean Browne took control of the ball on the edge of the box and fired home a superb effort to the bottom corner to win it at the death for the visitors.

Tipperary connection with Meath's historic Ladies Footballers All-Ireland success

C'MON THE ROYALS!

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media