Big Tipperary athletics event to be staged in Limerick this Sunday

The last of the County Road Championships takes place this Sunday in Galbally starting at 11 am with the hosting of the County Senior and master’s 10-mile Championships for both Men and Women by Mooreabbey Milers AC. This event usually attracts a very good entry as athletes use it in preparation for upcoming Marathons and Half Marathons as well as the Cross-Country season which gets underway on October 3rd in Newport.

The men’s race should be competitive as it may be a rerun of the County Senior 10k in Dundrum with athletes like Gary Scully of Nenagh Olympic, Paul Minogue of Clonmel, and Dermot Gorman of Carrick on Suir all capable of been crowned Champion, a title none of these athletes have won previously. Add into the mix two previous winners Kevin Moore of Dundrum (2016) and John Fitzgibbon of Thurles Crokes who is the defending Champion having won it in 2019 in Galbally. John Fitzgibbon goes into this race in great form as he won the National 5000m silver medal over 40 in Santry last Sunday in a very good time of 16 mins 7 secs.

In the team event with four to score, Thurles Crokes will be going all out to add this title to the County Senior 10K inter Club title they won so convincingly in Dundrum recently and they are also the defending Champions and going for 5 in a row. They will also be calling on such athletes as John Russell, Declan Ryan and Liam Shanahan. Who will stop them? Clonmel look a strong team with Paul Minogue, Cormac Healy, Nigel O’Flaherty and Conor Fleming hoping to lead them to win the title last won by a Club celebrating 50 years of activity, in 2015. Carrick on Suir also look strong with athletes like Dermot O’Gorman, Aaron O’Donnell, Keith Fraher and Patrick Roche. Dundrum will also be hoping to win back this title last won in 2012 as they can also call upon such athletes as Martin Keane, Michael J Ryan and Colm Bradshaw. The Host club Mooreabbey Milers will be aiming to win this title for the very first time and they will be looking to athletes like Barry Hartnett, Tom Blackburn, Willie O’Donoghue and Ger Hanley to bring home the Cup. Templemore are also capable of achieving a podium position in the Inter Club event.

The Women’s race will also be competitive and here we could have a re play of the County Senior 5k in Dundrum recently. Dymphna Ryan of Dundrum is the defending Champion and she will be going all out to add this to the Senior 5k she won on home ground recently. In that race she faced tough competition from the Clonmel trio of Courtney McGuire, Hannah Steed and Maire Claire McCarthy.

Add into the race athletes like Linda Grogan of Dundrum who won this title in 2016 and ran well over this course recently in the Galbally 10 mile and Angela McCann of Clonmel, who won the women’s race in the Galbally 10 mile and you have a very competitive event. The defending Club Champions are Clonmel and with the above-mentioned athletes they will start as warm favourites to defend their title and add to their impressive list of achievements so far in this year’s County Road races. Dundrum, Thurles Crokes and Mooreabbey Milers will also have designs on winning this coveted title and so it also should be a great event.

Cross Country Fixtures

The month of October sees a full return to Cross Country with the following fixtures.

October 3 – County Juvenile Even age groups and Novice Cross Country is in Newport

October 10 – County Juvenile Uneven age groups, Junior and Intermediate Cross Country is in Galbally

October 17 County Juvenile Cross Country relays and Senior Cross Country is at the Turnpike

October 24 – The Munster Juvenile Even Age groups and Novice Cross Country is at the Turnpike

October 31 The Munster Juvenile Uneven Age Groups and Senior Cross-Country Championships are on at the Turnpike

November 14 County Juvenile B and Novice B Cross Country – Venue TBC

December 19 The County U23 and master’s Cross- Country Championships are at Thurles Crokes.