St Declan's Way fundraiser

The St Declan's Way Committee and Knockmealdown Active Team are running a 10km fundraising walk that will take in part of the trail, including Ardmore Beach and the Cliff Walk.
Taking place on Sunday September 26 , walkers can join one of four walking groups that will depart "Halla Deaglán" in the centre of Ardmore, at half-hour intervals starting at 10:00am.
Proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards the management, maintenance, and marketing of the trail.
Tickets which are €20 are on sale via Eventbrite at this link Eventbrite..
