Minister to visit Roscrea nursing home today t outline future plans for the facility

Today is being described as a crucial one in the fight for funding for the redevelopment of the Dean Maxwell Home in Roscrea.
Roscrea Cares and local councillor Michael Smith are among those meeting with Minister for Older People Mary Butler to present revised plans for the project.
The project received a boost when the parish made land available to accommodate a new building on the existing site and speaking to Tipp FM news ahead of today’s meeting with the Minister, Cllr Smith outlined the proposals for the redevelopment.
“We’re launching the Maxwell Project which sees a collaboration of community groups to provide an integrated service for our aging population.”
“So what we’re proposing is for a new day care facility, independent living, palliative care and long stay community facility.”
“It’s certainly welcome news that the additional land is being made available by the parish which gives us an extra boost and a real spring in our step as we prepare to meet the Minister today.”
