Senior hurling championship weekend results

Senior Hurling Championship Round 2 Results- September 10th - 12th
Dan Breen:
Group 1:
Upperchurch Drombane 3-14 Drom & Inch 1-17
Thurles Sarsfields 2-30 Éire Og Annacarty 1-13
Group 2:
Mullinahone 1-21 Holycross Ballycahill 2-17
Toomevara 1-17 Clonoulty Rossmore 1-16
Group 3:
Kiladangan 1-23 JK Brackens 1-21
Loughmore Castleiney 1-26 Moycarkey Borris 3-17
Group 4:
Kilruane MacDonaghs 2-24 Borris-Ileigh 2-21
Nenagh Éire Og 2-22 Roscrea 0-26
Seamus O'Riain:
Group 1:
Thurles Sarsfields 'B' 2-18 Kiladangan 'B' 0-12
Carrick Swans 1-15 Burgess 0-15
Group 2:
Templederry Kenyons 1-25 Clonakenny 1-14
Newport 3-26 Silvermines 4-11
Group 3:
Gortnahoe Glengoole 4-17 Sean Treacys 2-14
Killenaule 1-17 Ballina 0-17
Group 4:
Portroe 2-18 Lorrha/Dorrha 0-19
St Mary's 1-21 Cashel KC 1-17
Intermediate Hurling Championship:
Group 1:
Moyne Templetuohy 1-12 Drom & Inch 0-15
Borrisokane 4-20 Cappawhite 3-13
Group 2:
Knockavilla Kickhams 3-18 Moneygall 3-13
Carrick Davins 2-18 Ballybacon Grange 1-13
Group 3:
Kilsheelan Kilcash 2-18 Boherlahan Dualla 0-13
Moyle Rovers 0-18 Golden Kilfeacle 0-16
Group 4:
Shannon Rovers 0-21 Arravale Rovers 1-18
Ballinahinch 2-18 Ballingarry 2-18
Tipperary deaths and funeral details
May they rest in peace
