Tipperary students named to represent Irish schools athletics team

Three Tipperary students have been selected to represent the Irish Schools Athletic Association Team at the upcoming SIAB Track and Field Championships which takes place on Saturday 25th September 2021 in Derbyshire, England.
James Miney (Moyne C.S), Ben Connolly (Nenagh CBS), and Grace Fitzgerald (St. Anne's S.S) will all make the trip to England in what is a 72-person strong team who will be hoping to make a big impression.
The Premier athletes will be hoping they can make an impression and continue their good progress, with James Miney making big strides in the 3000m Steeplechase recently after winning gold in the U18 National Championships in August.
Ben Connolly has also made good progress in the Pole Vault at national level and has won several medals at national level, while Tipp town's Grace Fitzgerald continues to impress after winning a silver medal in the Triple Jump at the All-Ireland Junior U20 track and field event in Santry in July.
The team will travel out on Friday 24th September 2021 and return post event on the Saturday night after the one day event which takes place at Moorways Stadium, Derby.
