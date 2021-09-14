Search

14/09/2021

WATCH: Stunning sideline exhibition from JK Brackens Shane Doyle in SHC

Enda Treacy

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

Shane Doyle hit four ridiculous points from sideline cuts for JK Brackens in their Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship round two defeat to Kiladangan on Sunday. See video below

The JK Brackens corner forward scored two in the first half, and added two more after the break with his fourth score bringing his side to within a point with just under eight minutes to play in Nenagh.

Doyle also scored a goal as he finished the match with 1-4 and after JK Brackens defeated Moycarkey-Borris in their opening match, they will now face Loughmore/Castleiney in a winner takes all clash for second place in the group in two weekends time.

