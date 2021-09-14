Gardaí investigate theft of cement mixer from county Tipperary shed

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a cement mixer in the Mullinahone area last weekend.
The cement mixer was stolen from a shed in the Kilvemnon area of Mullinahone overnight on Saturday/Sunday, September 11 and 12.
Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to these crimes or anyone with information that may assist their investigation to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177641.
More News
Community Energy Officers Anita Hennebry (Ballingarry area) and Imelda Goldsboro (Moycarkey-Borris-Littleton)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.