Eyes down! Bingo returns to Nenagh's Scouts Hall
It will be a welcome return to the familar cry of “eyes down” at Nenagh’s Scouts Hall this Wednesday, September 22, at 8pm when Bingo returns to the popular venue.
Doors open at 7pm and social distancing will apply. People will be asked to wear masks on entrance to the hall and at all times when moving around. However, the organisers are asking that masks be worn for the entire duration of Bingo.
Unfortunately, those under 12 years can be admitted to the hall.
The jackpot stands at €1,250.
Meanwhile, as things return to normal, there will be line dancing every Monday from 8pm to 10pm; Bingo as usual on Wednesdays, and Unislim returns on Saturday mornings from 9am to 11am.
