TG4 set to air crucial Dan Breen hurling clash

The mouth watering clash between Nenagh Éire Og and Borris-Ileigh will be broadcast by TG4 this coming weekend as club action around the country heats up.
The winner takes all clash will follow coverage of the Mayo senior football decider between Breaffy and The Neale which throws in from 2pm.
Then at 3.45pm the live action comes from Semple Stadium in the Tipperary senior hurling championship in this last round Group 4 clash will see the winners advance to the quarter-finals while the losers bow out of the reckoning. Both teams have defeated Roscrea and lost to Kilruane MacDonaghs to date in this year’s championship so far and will be looking for the win.
