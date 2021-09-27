Search

27/09/2021

Club hurling knockout draw to take place tonight

Enda Treacy

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

The draws for the knockout stages of the championship will be made at tonight's CCC meeting.

The Senior hurling Preliminary quarter-final, Intermediate hurling Preliminary quarter-final, senior hurling relegation semi finals and Seamus O'Riain relegation semi finals will be on the agenda and the draws will be published on Tipperary GAA social media.

In the SHC, Killenaule have been drawn into the shake up after winning the South championship and will play a second placed team from the Dan Breen groups.

Elsewhere, Cappawhite will be given a life line after coming bottom of their group in the IHC, they will face into a second placed team themselves by virtue of winning the West championship.

