Male appearing before court today charged over Carrick-on-Suir assault incident

Clonmel Courthouse
A male is appearing before Clonmel District Court today (Monday) charged in relation to a serious assault in Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday.
He has been charged with committing assault causing harm and a file on the case is now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The accused is one of three males who were arrested and detained at Clonmel Garda Station in relation to the assault, according a spokesperson for Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station.
