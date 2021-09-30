Search

30/09/2021

Colin O'Riordan signs new one-year deal with Sydney Swans

Colin O'Riordan signs new one-year deal with Sydney Swans

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

Colin O’Riordan has put pen to paper on a new one-year contract with AFL side Sydney Swans.

The Tipperary footballer has been with the AFL side since 2015, and with his contract running out at the end of this season, it has been confirmed today that the Killea man will be staying with the Swans for another year.

Speaking about the news, Swans Executive General Manager Charlie Gardiner said “O’Riordan is a valued presence both on and off the field and we look forward to seeing what the Irish defender can do in 2022.”

The JK Brackens player has had injuries throughout 2021 but managed six appearances for the Swans whilst also finishing runner-up for their VFL player of the year award, their second team.

O’Riordan was also awarded with the 2021 Barry Round Best Clubman award and has been described by Charlie Gardiner as being “an exceptional person and valued teammate.”

