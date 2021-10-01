Search

01/10/2021

Rent prices rose by 7% in second quarter of 2021

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Rents nationwide grew by 7% on an annual basis in the second quarter of 2021, the latest rent index from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) shows today.

This marks the highest national growth rate seen since the first quarter of 2019.

The national standardised average rent stood at €1,352 in the second quarter, an increase of €32 compared to the previous quarter.

Dublin had the highest standardised average rent in the three months from April to June at €1,848 a month.

The county with the lowest monthly rents was Donegal at €677 a month.

The RTB said that at a Local Electoral Area (LEA) level, the highest standardised average rent was in Stillorgan in Co Dublin at €2,440 a month.

The lowest was seen in Ballymote-Tobercurry in Co Sligo at €645 a month.

Today's figures show that the standardised average rent for houses stood at €1,347 a month, an increase of 3.4% on the previous quarter and a rise of 9.1% compared to the same time last year.

Meanwhile, the standardised average rent for apartments stood at €1,379 a month, up 1.9% on the first quarter of 2021 and 5.5% in the second quarter of 2020.

Galway City had the second highest standardised average rent level in the second quarter at €1,355, while the standardised average rent in Cork City stood at €1,344 a month was €1,196 in Limerick City.

On a quarterly basis, rents rose in all but three counties in the second quarter of 2021.

Padraig McGoldrick, interim director of the RTB, said the economy began to emerge from lockdown with a phased reopening, and people began to readjust to their living and working situations in the second quarter of 2021 and today's index provides an important insight into how the rental sector is adapting to these changes.

"From the initial early pandemic slowdown and reduction in rent levels, rents nationally have rebounded quickly, mainly driven by activity outside of Dublin," Mr McGoldrick said.

"In particular, rents are continuing to increase more rapidly along the commuter belt and more slowly in Dublin and other urban areas indicating that the pandemic has seen an immediate impact of people moving from urban areas, particularly Dublin. This may reflect an emerging trend around long-term working and lifestyle choices," he added.

