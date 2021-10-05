Paul Minogue crowned cross-country champion in Tipperary

Newport was the venue for the start of the Cross-Country season with the County Novice titles down for decision. Great credit to the Newport Club for having everything in place for what was a great day’s competition starting with the juveniles at 11am.

The Novice races attracted two very good list of entries and the clubs are to be congratulated in getting their members out competing.



MEN’S RACE

The men’s race entry was also very good with nine Clubs well represented. Right from the start Paul Minogue of Clonmel, who was many peoples favourite, set a strong pace that soon saw him open a good lead inside the 1km with the chasing pack led by Kieran Lees and Barry Hartnett of Mooreabbey Milers, John Russell of Thurles Crokes, Eoghan Slattery of Nenagh Olympic, Mossie Bracken of Moycarkey Coolcroo and Tim Treacy of Carrick-on-Suir.

Paul kept that strong pace going all the way to come home a very worthy and convincing winner. He won the silver medal in this race last year but was determined to go one better this time around.

The tussle for the minor placings took a few twists over the second half of the race. However, going out on the final lap Kieran Lees of Mooreabbey Milers had moved into a very strong second place and he maintained that effort all the way to win the silver . It is great to see Kieran back running well again after a lengthy lay-off due to injury.

The bronze medal was also decided with one lap to go as Mossie Bracken of Moycarkey Coolcroo making his club debut over the country went clear of the chasing pack and he kept it going to win the bronze medal, great club debut performance.

For the record Barry Hartnett of Mooreabbey Milers was 4th with Patrick Roche of Carrick-on-Suir, running a brilliant last two laps to finish 5th with Eoghan Slattery of Nenagh Olympic finishing 6th.

In the team event Mooreabbey Milers made Club history as they captured their first County Inter Club Novice Men’s title for the very first time, having finished runners up for the past two years. Their victorious team consisted of Kieran Lees, Barry Hartnett, Kevin Lenihan and Ger Hanley. A great achievement and well done to all concerned.

Also making club history was Moycarkey Coolcroo on winning their first set of Inter Club Men team medals in this category since Athletics Ireland was formed. Their Silver medal winning team consisted of Mossie Bracken, John Fogarty, Paddy Bowden and Sean Healy.

The bronze medals were won by the Dundrum quartet of Paudie Coen, Ruaidhri Devitt, Dermot Hayes and Graeme Butler.

Hopefully we will see the majority of these athletes competing in the County Novice B Cross Country Championships which will be held in Moyne on Sunday, November 14.