Search

05/10/2021

Tipperary Parkinson's branch resumes activities amid much sadness

Tipperary Parkinson's branch resumes activities amid much sadness

Tipperary Parkinson's branch resumes activities amid much sadness

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Tipperary Branch of Parkinson’s Association of Ireland are delighted to announce the recommencement of activities for their members.

Nenagh Support Group will commence their exercise class with Marion Slattery on Monday, October 11, at 2pm and our voice exercises and singalong at 3pm with Sheelagh Chadwick in The Pastoral Centre, Church Road, Nenagh.

New members and recently diagnosed patients are always welcome to come and learn for yourself what Tipperary branch of Parkinson’s provide for its members in Nenagh Thurles and Clonmel.

Young Onset Parkinson’s members are invited to participate in Tipperary Branch activities.

To all our members who have lost loved ones during the past 12 months our deepest sympathies.

During the past 18 months, the Monday Club has lost six of our members to their families and friends our deepest condolences and it will be strange not seeing their friendly faces when we resume our classes on the October 11.

We will miss their quiet voices and friendly words of encouragement to us Volunteers.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media