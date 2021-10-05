Tipperary Soccer: Clonmel Town overcome Cahir Park in Premier League

Evan Maguire was on the mark with one of the goals for Clonmel Town in their 3-1 win over Cahir Park on Sunday last.
Clonmel Town 3 – 1 Cahir Park
Clonmel Town’s impressive start to the season continued with a three goals to one home win against a resilient Cahir Park on Sunday last. Three goals in the final ten minutes of the first half were enough to seal the points for the home side.
As expected, the hosts dominated most of the possession but found their opponents very difficult to break down. Jake French Davis and Alan O’Donnell both came close to breaking the deadlock before a Jack O’Donnell effort could only be parried into the path of the alert Sam Dwyer, who finished neatly to put the home side one up on the half- hour mark.
Five minutes later Evan Maguire controlled a pass from Keith Browne before sweeping the ball to the net and two minutes before the break Rhys O’Regan was upended in the box, to allow Alan O’Donnell dispatch to the net with minimum fuss.
To their credit, the visitors didn’t throw in the towel and forced the home side to defend for long periods in the second half. With ten minutes remaining John Ryan powerfully headed home a corner to give Cahir a deserved goal but it was too little too late to get anything from the game.
