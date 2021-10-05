Search

05/10/2021

Tipperary Soccer: Clonmel Town overcome Cahir Park in Premier League

Tipperary Soccer: Clonmel Town overcome Cahir Park in Premier League

Evan Maguire was on the mark with one of the goals for Clonmel Town in their 3-1 win over Cahir Park on Sunday last.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Clonmel Town 3 – 1 Cahir Park
Clonmel Town’s impressive start to the season continued with a three goals to one home win against a resilient Cahir Park on Sunday last. Three goals in the final ten minutes of the first half were enough to seal the points for the home side.
As expected, the hosts dominated most of the possession but found their opponents very difficult to break down. Jake French Davis and Alan O’Donnell both came close to breaking the deadlock before a Jack O’Donnell effort could only be parried into the path of the alert Sam Dwyer, who finished neatly to put the home side one up on the half- hour mark.
Five minutes later Evan Maguire controlled a pass from Keith Browne before sweeping the ball to the net and two minutes before the break Rhys O’Regan was upended in the box, to allow Alan O’Donnell dispatch to the net with minimum fuss.
To their credit, the visitors didn’t throw in the towel and forced the home side to defend for long periods in the second half. With ten minutes remaining John Ryan powerfully headed home a corner to give Cahir a deserved goal but it was too little too late to get anything from the game.

No mercy shown in west Tipperary local derby as St Michael's score 10

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media