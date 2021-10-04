No mercy shown in west Tipperary local derby as St Michael's score 10

Bansha Celtic 0 – 10 St Michael’s

Saints were the better side in this game right from the off, and four goals in ten minutes put the points to bed early.

They had a couple of early chances through Jimmy Carr and John O Brien before they eventually took the lead in the twenty first minute when Kenny Cunningham cut in from the right fired low into the corner of the net. Two minutes later they added a second when Carr was taken down in the area and he stood up to fire the spot kick home himself.

Rhys Byron made it three in the 25th minute when after a good move he held off a few challenges to force the ball over the line, and Jimmy Carr added the fourth just after the half hour mark, finishing off a good one two movement with John O’Brien.

Byron added the fifth just before the break when he was well placed to finish a Kenny Cunningham pull back. The tempo dropped off a bit in the second half but the homes side’s dominance continued and Carr made it six when he completed his hat-trick turning in a Shane Ryan cross.

Adam McGrath made it seven minutes later when his angled left foot shot found the corner of the net following a Colin Bargary assist, and Chris Higgins then got in on the scoring act with a brace in three minutes. Firstly, he produced a deft chip with the outside of his right foot before flicking home from a corner kick. Carr finished the scoring with a second penalty kick with five minutes left in the game.