Search

06/10/2021

Tipperary County Council is a proud partner of Healthy Ireland framework

Tipperary County Council is a proud partner of Healthy Ireland framework

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Tipperary County Council is a proud partner of Healthy Ireland framework which is a government led initiative aimed at improving the health and wellbeing of everyone living in Ireland. There are four national goals within the framework:

Increase the proportion of people who are healthy at all stages of life
Reduce health inequalities
Protect the public from threats to health and wellbeing
Create an environment where every sector of society can play their part
The Tipperary Local Community Development Committee have developed ‘A Strategy for a Healthy Tipperary 2018 – 2020’ the aim being to develop interagency actions based on local, county and national priority programmes. This is overseen by the Healthy Tipperary Steering Group which consists of partner organisations across the county and chaired by the HSE.

Activities currently supported by Healthy Tipperary across the county are Traveller Mental Health; Dementia Understand Together; Tipperary Active Bodies; ‘Make the Moove: Farmers Matter’; Active Tots in Tipp; Healthy Relationships; Healthy Weaning Workshops; Mind Body and Soul Youth Promotion Programme; Non Violent Resistance and TLC Kidz programme; Social Farming and Tipperary LGBTi Youth Strategic Support Programme. We have a further regional activity with other counties regarding Tobacco Free; Positive Aging and Healthy Food Made Easy. There are several activities being planned for Community Mental Health in the county.

This complements Tipperary Libraries ‘Healthy Ireland at Your Library’ programme which includes a special books collection, online health resources and talks, discussions and workshops with a focus on physical health, mental health and health literacy. Information can be found at https://www. tipperarylibraries.ie/healthy- ireland/

The Healthy Tipperary Coordinator is Dan Downey and he can be contacted for further information at 0761 06 5000 or email healthytipperary@ tipperarycoco.ie. Also please see www.gov.ie/together for specific and appropriate wellbeing advice during this time, www.tipperarycoco.ie for information in County Tipperary and follow our Healthy Tipperary page on twitter https://twitter.com/ tippishealthy

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media