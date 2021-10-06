Tipperary County Council is a proud partner of Healthy Ireland framework which is a government led initiative aimed at improving the health and wellbeing of everyone living in Ireland. There are four national goals within the framework:

Increase the proportion of people who are healthy at all stages of life

Reduce health inequalities

Protect the public from threats to health and wellbeing

Create an environment where every sector of society can play their part

The Tipperary Local Community Development Committee have developed ‘A Strategy for a Healthy Tipperary 2018 – 2020’ the aim being to develop interagency actions based on local, county and national priority programmes. This is overseen by the Healthy Tipperary Steering Group which consists of partner organisations across the county and chaired by the HSE.

Activities currently supported by Healthy Tipperary across the county are Traveller Mental Health; Dementia Understand Together; Tipperary Active Bodies; ‘Make the Moove: Farmers Matter’; Active Tots in Tipp; Healthy Relationships; Healthy Weaning Workshops; Mind Body and Soul Youth Promotion Programme; Non Violent Resistance and TLC Kidz programme; Social Farming and Tipperary LGBTi Youth Strategic Support Programme. We have a further regional activity with other counties regarding Tobacco Free; Positive Aging and Healthy Food Made Easy. There are several activities being planned for Community Mental Health in the county.

This complements Tipperary Libraries ‘Healthy Ireland at Your Library’ programme which includes a special books collection, online health resources and talks, discussions and workshops with a focus on physical health, mental health and health literacy. Information can be found at https://www. tipperarylibraries.ie/healthy- ireland/

The Healthy Tipperary Coordinator is Dan Downey and he can be contacted for further information at 0761 06 5000 or email healthytipperary@ tipperarycoco.ie. Also please see www.gov.ie/together for specific and appropriate wellbeing advice during this time, www.tipperarycoco.ie for information in County Tipperary and follow our Healthy Tipperary page on twitter https://twitter.com/ tippishealthy