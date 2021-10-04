Search

04/10/2021

Unbeaten run continues in Tipperary with McGuire hitting hat-trick

Ronan McGuire, Peake Villa

Ronan McGuire scored a hat-trick for Peake Villa in their 6-0 win over Glengoole United on Sunday last

Glengoole United 0 – 6 Peake Villa
On a wet and windy morning in New Birmingham, Peake Villa continued their unbeaten run in this year’s league and left the home side with more trouble than just the weather.
After a cagey first 20 minutes in which it was nip and tuck between the sides, the Thurles side finally made a breakthrough when a great cross from Ronan McGuire was chested down by Frank McKevitt who finished to the bottom corner.
In the 36th minute, McKevitt turned provider with good work near the end line and he found his strike partner McGuire in space, and the ace marksman made no mistake.
That was how the game went to the break and Villa came out in the second half playing like they knew the job was not completed.
They immediately went on the front foot and saw the Two Mac’s combine just before the hour mark to add a third. Pippy Carroll made a great assist 14 minutes from time to find McGuire who secured his hat-trick when finishing with a header. Kevin Patan added the fifth nine minutes from time by rifling home a Dale Loughnane pass, and Carroll completed the scoring three minutes from time with a well taken free kick.

