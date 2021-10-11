Tipperary Sports Partnership Covid 19 - Return to Sport Grant Scheme

Sports clubs in Tipperary can now apply for the COVID-19 /Return to Sport Grant Scheme of

up to €1,500 through Tipperary Sports Partnership.



The overall aim of this grant scheme is to aid local clubs with covering costs associated with the reopening of sports clubs. This scheme is designed to support sports clubs that do not have the finances to implement COVID-19 related hygiene and social distancing protocols.

The COVID-19 /Return to Sport Grant Scheme can be used to support COVID-19 related expenditure dating from 2nd May 2020 onwards (Date of publication of Government roadmap to recovery). As the total fund available is limited, clubs which already have the finances to implement COVID-19 protocols should not apply.



This grant scheme is designed and intended to support return to sporting activities only and cannot be used to support COVID-19 costs related to hospitality services such as bars or restaurants within sports facilities.



The scheme will be based on identified needs. Tipperary Sports Partnership will ensure that the investment is distributed fairly and every effort will be made to ensure that the wider sports community benefits from this scheme. There is a €1,500 limit per club on this grant scheme



Speaking regarding the launch of the COVID-19 Club Small Grant Scheme, LSP Coordinator with Tipperary Sports Partnership, Valerie Connolly, said “Tipperary Sports Partnership is delighted to announce this round of funding to support sport club in Tipperary Return to Sport especially indoor sports who have had their doors closed for so long.

We welcome this investment from Sport Ireland to support clubs who have not received funding to date to enable them to get back to their sporting activities.

On Tuesday 12th October at 7.30pm, we will hold a zoom session for any club who requires assistance in filling out online forms, registration and further details are available on www.tipperarysports.ie’

Clubs are advised to contact Tipperary Sports Partnership on 076 106 6201 or

info@tipperarysports.ie for further information on this scheme

• Only one application can be submitted per sport club

• Applications to Tipperary Sports Partnership are only applicable to clubs based within

Tipperary.

• Funding applications must be submitted prior to 4pm on Friday 29th October 2021 via the

application form on www.tipperarysports.ie

• Clubs must ensure that, where available, they prioritise the application for funding

support via their National Governing Body or relevant representative body. Funding

support for the same purpose should not be sought from multiple sources.