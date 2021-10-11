Search

11/10/2021

Jack Burke's is top scorer in Tipperary soccer at the weekend with four-goal haul

Jack Burke's the lad in Tipperary soccer at the weekend with four-goal haul

Clonmel Town's Davy Morrissey tries to get his shot away as James Walsh (Rosegreen Rangers) moves in to challenge in Sunday’s Division 2 League game at Nijinsky Park, Rosegreen . Pic: Michael Boland

Clerihan 6 – 2 Donohill and District
Clerihan started this game in a whirlwind the better and could have found themselves ahead only for the great saves from the visitors keeper in the second and fourth minute of the game, with Jack Burke being denied both time. They finally got the breakthrough minutes later when Jonas Kerr found the net after some good work around the edge of the area.
The game then evened out and for next 20 minutes, with the away team having the better chances but now finding themselves denied by good goal keeping. The hosts weathered the storm and extended their lead seven minutes from the break minute when Burke finally got the goal his good work deserved.
The second period continued to see the home side on top and after great work from Daniel Quigley, Burke got his second of the day only minutes in.
Sean Maher added a fourth minutes later before Burke completed his hat trick just after the hour mark, which looked to take the game away from Donohill completely.
But huge credit to the travelling side and they pulled a brace back with two quickfire goals in the 70th and 74th minute of the game. But before they could really put any kind of a comeback together man of the match Jack Burke got his fourth to ensure his side’s victory would be smooth.

