11/10/2021

Tipperary Soccer: Clonmel Town win like thoroughbreds at Nijinksy Park

Tipperary Soccer: Clonmel Town win like thoroughbreds at Nijinksy Park

Keenan Kerton (Clonmel Town) under pressure from Brian Morrissey (Rosegreen Rangers) in Sunday’s Division Two League game at Nijinsky Park, Rosegreen. Picture: Michael Boland

Rosegreen Rangers 1 – 4 Clonmel Town
There was only one game in the Second Division last weekend, but in it, league leaders Clonmel Town travelled to Nijinsky Park in Rosegreen and solidified their grip on the Division as they march relentlessly to promotion.
The home side were often the masters of their own doom with defensive errors costing them dearly against a ruthless Town side.
The early portion of the game was even enough but the visitors opened the scoring in the 22nd minute when a poor clearance was pounced upon by David Morrissey and he fired home from the edge of the area.
Town doubled their lead 10 minutes before the break when another poor ball out defence was knocked back into the box and Morrissey was hand again to scramble the ball home. That was how the game went to the break.
Rangers pulled a goal back early in the second period when Jack Marshall fired home from 20 yards out to get his side back into the game.
Within minutes however that good work was undone by the concession of a penalty kick which was scored by Harry O’Connor to restore Town to a two goal lead. And they made sure of the points with a fourth late on through an Aiden Hayes shot that gave the home keeper no chance to keep out.

