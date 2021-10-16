Tipperary man caught trespassing twice gets suspended sentence

A man who was caught trespassing in the back gardens of two houses has been given a suspended sentence by Nenagh Court.

Adam Dulewski of 6 St Patrick’s Terrace, Nenagh, had pleaded at an earlier court to trespass at Melrose and Castlewood on March 27, 2020.

He had also pleaded to two counts of criminal damage at Nenagh Garda station, Banba Square on the same date. In one incident he damaged a cell mattress and in the other incident he spat into the security keypad at the station’s car park.

He also pleaded to being intoxicated in public and threatening and abusive behaviour at Melrose on the same date.

Mr Dulewski had also pleaded to the theft of a cable charger from Tesco, Borrisokane Road, Nenagh, on January 28, 2021.

His solicitor, David Peters, told the court that Mr Dulewski had committed the offences while under the influence of intoxicants, but that his client was off all drugs since 2021.

“He is now working full time and has mended his fences with his mother,” said Mr Peters.

He told the court that Mr Dulewski had paid full compensation for the criminal damage and had written a letter of apology to the injured parties.

The court heard that while he had been trespassing at the houses, he had not entered either house.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said she was concerned by the trespass charges and sentenced Mr Dulewski to two months in prison, suspended for two years in his own bond of €250.

“I am still giving him a chance,” she said.

Judge MacGrath fined him €200 for theft at Tesco.

She took the public order and criminal damage charges into consideration.