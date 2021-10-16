Clonmel High School hurlers pull clear of Dungarvan CBS with late goal

Under 16½ Corn Shéamais Uí Dhonnchú (Munster B Hurling Championship)



Clonmel High School 1-5 Dungarvan CBS 0-13



On their return to competitive action, the High School CBS got off to winning ways in the opening round of the Under 16½ Corn Shéamais Uí Dhonnchú (Munster B Hurling Championship) against Dungarvan CBS, in a very entertaining game played in perfect hurling conditions in Dungarvan GAA Grounds.



The game was eagerly contested by both schools in what was the first competitive school game for both schools in 18 months.



The Waterford boys got off to the better start with their full-forward opening the scoring. It took the Clonmel side a bit longer to settle into the game, leaving some scores behind them and spurning some early goal chances. However, they found their feet and notched their first score of the game five minutes in. There were signs of rustiness as both outfits missed some chances during the first period but the High School went into the first water break 0-3 to 0-2.



Following the water break, there was a marked improvement in the High School’s performance as they began to hit the target and they built up an 0-6 to 0-3 lead after 20 minutes. The Waterford side, to their credit, stuck with it though and got back on level terms again with three points of their own. The High School managed to get ahead againtowards the end of a tight and tentative first half leading at the break on a scoreline of 0-7 to 0-6.



In what was a very entertaining second period, Dungarvan started the better and raced into a two points lead and maintained their advantage for much of this period with the teams exchanging scores before High School got back level with two scores just before the second half water break.



This set up for a very tense last quarter and again Dungarvan regained their one point advantage before the Tipperary school scored the crucial goal in this evenly balanced tie when substitute Adam Guiry was in the right place at the right time to finish to the back of the net. It gave the High School a lead that they would not relinquish.



For the final 10 minutes, the Clonmel forwards showed their fitness and serious workrate as the clock ran down putting pressure on the Dungarvan backs’ attempted clearances, turning over the opposition time and time again and crucially putting points on the scoreboard to widen the gap between the sides.

Dungarvan threw everything at the High School for the closing minutes but were repelled by the Clonmel backs as they ran out winners on a scoreline of 1-15 to 0-13.



The High School will be happy to have gotten over the tough challenge and now look forward to a tie with Blackwater Community School, Lismore in a preliminary quarter-final on November 3 in Clonmel.