€100 top prize for the best Pumpkin in Tipperary on Sunday next

There is an overall prize of €100 and four prizes of €50 at the Pumpkin Festival in Burncourt on Sunday next.
Burncourt’s Pumpkin Festival
Pumpkin Festival Important Dates to log on your calendar. As we are coming closer to our Annual Pumpkin Festival in Burncourt, we are looking forward to lifting our community spirit.
This week, make sure you get your Scarecrow in position so that it can be admired by all before the prizegiving next weekend. There is an overall prize of €100 and four prizes of €50
Though the Pumpkin Carving workshops are booked out, you can still register your own Carved Pumpkin on October, 22 and 23 at the Community Hall, 11am-12.30pm.
Sunday October 24 – 3pm Street Entertainment, Food stalls, Konor the Clown, Bar-B-Que, Halloween Costume Parade for all ages. Come along and play Your Part. Let’s make this the best one yet!
