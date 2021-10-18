There's a 'golden' village in Tipperary thanks to William's wonderful work

There has been some wonderful work done down the church lane in Golden by William O’Brien.
Tidy Golden campaign
There has been some wonderful work done down the church lane in Golden by William O’Brien. All flower beds now have stones laid so no more weeds. All walls and fences painted. Well done William.
Also the painting has started on the old creamery shop this week. This will make such a difference to our village.
