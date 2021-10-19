Tipperary primary school pupils invited to submit their ideas for saving energy

Tipperary County Council is inviting primary school children to submit their energy ideas and tips which will be displayed on energy trees in public libraries throughout November.
The public is invited to visit the library and read what our young people have to say about saving energy.
Prizes will be offered for the best energy tips.
European Sustainable Energy Week is a great opportunity to focus peoples mind about their energy usage
How to Enter :
-Visit your local library from 27th October - 26th November 2021
-Write your energy saving tip ,your name and school address one of our leaves.
-Hang your leaf on the Energy Tree and watch it grow
-Be in with the chance to win a €25
Entries can be made at libraries in Nenagh, Roscrea,Thurles,Templemore,Cashel,Clonmel and Carrick-On-Suir.
*Closing date 26th November 2021
