Search

19/10/2021

Tipperary primary school pupils invited to submit their ideas for saving energy

Tipperary primary school pupils invited to submit their ideas for saving energy

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

elacey@ nationalist.ie

Tipperary County Council is inviting primary school children to submit their energy ideas and tips which will be displayed on energy trees in  public libraries throughout November.

The public is invited to visit the library and read what our young people have to say about saving energy.

Prizes will be offered for the best energy tips.

European Sustainable Energy Week is a great opportunity to focus peoples mind about their energy usage

How to Enter :
-Visit your local library from 27th October - 26th November 2021

-Write your energy saving tip ,your name and school address one of our leaves.

-Hang your leaf on the Energy Tree and watch it grow

-Be in with the chance to win a €25

Entries can be made at libraries  in Nenagh, Roscrea,Thurles,Templemore,Cashel,Clonmel and Carrick-On-Suir.

*Closing date 26th November 2021

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media