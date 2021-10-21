Search

21/10/2021

Tipperary County Council to Change Contact Numbers

Tipperary County Council offices

Tipperary County Council to change phone numbers

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Tipperary County Council are changing their contact phone numbers from next month.

From November 1, 2021, the customer service desk will change to 0818 06 5000.

The emergency out of our numbers will change to 0818 06 5003.

Finally, the Tipperary eParking number will change to 0818 06 5004.

The changes will be made in line with the ComReg decision to withdraw Non-Geographic Numbers (NGN) 1850, 1890 and 076. 

The ComReg decision was made in 2018 to simplify the range of NGNs to two types. 

Those types are 1800(free) and 0818 (standard rate). 

Tipperary County Council has advised customers that calls made to these numbers after November will be diverted to the new numbers until the end of December 2021. 

