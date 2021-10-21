Search

21/10/2021

Tipperary to vote in favour of new structure at GAA Congress

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary GAA clubs have unanimously opted for Proposal B relating to the football championship restructuring.

At a county committee meeting in Thurles Tuesday night, the clubs directed the five Tipperary delegates set to attend Special Congress at the Hogan Suite in Croke Park this Saturday, to back Proposal B which is a new league style championship format.

The radical new format would see all counties play a greater number of high profile championship games across the summer than is currently the case.

In order to be put in place for next year, the proposal would require a 60% majority vote by delegates on Saturday is required to ensure the new structure in the summer.

A growing number of counties such as Cork, Clare, Kildare, Westmeath and Offaly have already voiced their views in favour of the proposal, and Tipperary clubs have now pledged their support for format as well.

