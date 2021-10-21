Search

21/10/2021

Forest Song Cycle Series - A upcoming concert in a Tipperary wood! Interesting!

Forest Song Cycle Series - A upcoming concert in a Tipperary wood! Interesting!

Mountain Lodge in Glengarra Wood

Glengarra Mountain Lodge - Forest Song Cycle Series
This show on November 5, is a very exciting venture for Glengarra Mountain Lodge Restoration and Conservation Committee when the scene will be set for an exceptional evening of music with Jack O’Rourke.
This renowned singer-songwriter was recently named as October’s Cork Person of the Month for his contribution to music in Ireland over the past several years.
Hosted by Glengarra Mountain Lodge Restoration and Conservation Committee anchored by Burncourt Community Council, this concert is made possible through the funding support of Tipperary County Council Arts Act Grant.
Also programmed on the evening is an art exhibition curated by Deirdre Dunne Fine Art Hosted in the perfectly proportioned round Drawing Room inside the Mountain Lodge. Tickets €25 available online at Eventbrite or contact Breeda (087) 6967661
Ticket price includes: Return shuttle bus from Glengarra Wood car park to Glengarra Mountain Lodge (3.5km), Preshow & Interval beverage and canapés

