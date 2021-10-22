Search

22/10/2021

Match programme issues at Tipperary club games

Match programme issues at Tipperary club games

Reporter:

Reporter

Match programmes for this year’s FBD Insurance SHC have been a waste of time, writes Liam Hogan.

In the recent game between Carrick Swans and Kiladangan, played at The Ragg, there were players listed on the Carrick Swan team that are not living in the country not alone at the game while other players did not have the correct number on their back as listed on the match programme.

Moving on to last weekend when Killenaule took on Kiladangan in the Seamus O Riain quarter-final tie staged at Templederry, it was disappointing to see five of the Killenaule forwards listed incorrectly.

Club officials must remember that our patrons spent money when purchasing said programmes and it is the least that any club official can do but to make sure everything is in order before teams take the field.

