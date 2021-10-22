One Hundred and Eighty! Memorial Darts Tournament in Tipperary for charity

Memorial Darts Tournament in Barrons Pub, New Inn on Saturday 6 November.
MEMORIAL DARTS TOURNAMENT
There will be a Memorial Darts Tournament in Barrons Pub, New Inn on Saturday 6 November.
Proceeds to go towards two defibrillators for both National schools.
Registration is at 8pm. There will be a raffle on the night and anyone who wants to donate a spot prize, please contact Paul on 086 0604473 or Pat on 086 3778696 as everything helps.
