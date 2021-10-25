Search

Tipperary minnows pull off another major shock in FAI U17 Cup in Waterford city

Action from the Cullen/Lattin v Tipperary Town Clonmel Credit Union Division 1 local derby game played on Sunday morning last with Cullen's Diarmuid Looby and Town Tony Byrnes jostling for possession.

FAI UNDER 17 CUP (Round 2)

WATERFORD BOHEMIANS 2 CULLEN/LATTIN 4

Cullen headed for Waterford city on Sunday to take on Waterford Bohs after beating Tramore in the last round confident of another cup upset. But Waterford Bohs had different ideas and started the game at a serious pace pinning the visitors back Cullen in for the first ten minutes of the game.
But the TSDL side slowly got to grips with the pace of the game and in the 15th minute took the lead when a Paddy Downey corner landed on the head of Kevin Stanley to head home.
Brimming with confidence now, they extended the lead ten minutes later when Downey struck a rocket to the net off the underside of the crossbar leaving the keeper beaten all ends up.
But the Waterford side were never going to go down easily and pulled a goal back just after the half hour mark.
Cullen didn’t let this affect them however and five minutes before the break restored their two goal advantage when Downey again found the net this time from a free kick at the edge of the area.
The Waterford side changed formation for the second period and were a lot more offensive in trying to get back into the game. Cullen were holding firm though, and a quick Paddy Downey free kick led to Evan Carrie volleying home at the far post to make it 4-1 with 20 minutes left to play.
All credit to Bohs though, they kept pushing forward and ren minutes from the end pulled a goal back to try to set up some nervy final moments for the Tipperary side. Cullen stood firm however and had two great chances from Jason Henley to finish the game but was denied both times by the home keeper.

