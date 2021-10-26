Search

26/10/2021

Late Aherlow point breaks Moyle Rovers hearts in Tipperary Ladies Football semi-final

Anna Rose Kennedy looks for options in Aherlow's win over Moyle Rovers in the Camida Senior A Semi Final. pics: CAHIR MEDIA

Tipperary Ladies Football Camida Adult Semi Final

AHERLOW 0-13 MOYLE ROVERS 1-9

An injury time point by Caitlin Kennedy secured Aherlows place in this year’s Camida Senior A Final as they narrowly overcame Moyle Rovers in their Semi Final at Golden on Saturday afternoon last October 23rd.
Kennedy’s point came in the first minute of injury and Moyle Rovers fought on to level the scores with over five minutes of injury time played but were denied by a very dogged Aherlow side.
Aherlow got the game off the better of starts and by the first water break were 0-5 to Moyle Rovers’s 0-1. Moyle Rovers were quicker off the mark on the restart and a goal from Gillian O’Brien and a point from Kirsty Crotty Ryan had the sides level . However three unanswered points from Aherlow’s Emma Morrissey before the half time break had Aherlow back in front on a scoreline of Aherlow 0-8 Moyle Rovers 1-2.
On the restart Emma Morrissey pointed again but that was to be their last score for more than twenty minutes as Moyle Rovers sat into the driving seat.
The Powerstown/ Lisronagh side registered five unanswered points to go into the lead for the first time in the game when the scoreline read Moyle Rovers (1-7) Aherlow (0-9) with just seven minutes of ordinary time left. Aherlow drew level again from the boot of Emma Morrissey and the sides were to draw level on two further occasions before an injury time point by Caitlin Kennedy finally separated the sides sending Aherlow through to the Final.

Teams and Scorers
Aherlow: Emer McCarthy, Laura Ivory, Brid Condon, Grainne Condon, Grainne Blackburn, Siobhan Condon (0-2), Kate O’Meara, Caitlin Kennedy (0-1), Maire Condon, Sarah Morrissey, Ciara McCarthy, Anna Rose Kennedy , Eimear Looby, Emma Morrissey (0-10), Aisling Ryan.
Subs Grainne Ryan, Emma English, Claire Mullins, Una Carew, Emma Flynn, Shelley Fahey, Chloe Frewen, Eleanor Ryan, Cliona Reardon, Sarah Looby, Lisa English, Megan Fahey, Dearbhla Grogan
Moyle Rovers: Rebecca Acheson-Dennehy, Ava Collins, Hazel Shanahan, Michelle Cronin, Evrena Everard, Emma Cronin, Orla Burke, Niamh Lonergan, Cora Maher, Roisin McGrath (0-2), Sarah Everard, Laura Grace, Jenny Everard (0-1) , Gillian O’Brien (1-2), Kristy Crotty Ryan (0-4).
Subs: Keira Maher, Gemma O’Dwyer, Tina Mulcahy, Aoife Power, Orlaith Ryan, Megan Shanahan, Hazel Brennan, Caroline Quirke, Kate Moore, Maureen Hayes.

