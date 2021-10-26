Search

26/10/2021

Brian Borus dethrone Cahir in epic Tipperary Ladies football semi-final

Brian Borus dethrone Cahir in epic Tipperary Ladies football semi-final

Brian Borus Shona Lang comes away with ball during Saturday's County Ladies Football semi-final game against Cahir. Pic: Cahir Media

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Tipperary Ladies Football Camida Adult Semi Final

BRIAN BORUS 3-19 CAHIR 2-17

Brian Borus dethroned the reigning Senior A Camida Ladies Football Champions Cahir in an epic battle which was pushed into extra time on Sunday afternoon last in Canon Hayes Park, Bansha.
A tough battle from beginning to end Brian Boru’s were in dominant form in the opening half. Borus raced into an early six point lead with the aid of a brace of goals from Mairead Morrissey. Cahir kept themselves in the game with points from Roisin Howard (0-5) and Ann Marie O’Gorman (0-1). However Borus made the most of their wind advantage and went in at the break 2-8 to Cahir’s 0-6.
On the resumption Cahir now playing with the aid of the wind began to eat into the lead firstly with a point from Roisin Howard shortly after the throw in. Boru’s response came swiftly and Caoimhe Ryan snuck in to claim the third goal of the game. Cahir trailing by ten points now were calm in their come back and picked off four unanswered points to pair the gap back to just six again. Mairead Morrissey popped one back. However Cahir had steadied the ship and again they pulled Borus back to within touching distance with points from Roisin Howard (0-1), Thelma Lonergan (0-1) and Anne Marie O’Gorman (0-1) before Roisin Howard breached the Boru’s defence to goal in the 53rd minute Anne Marie O’Gorman followed up with a point to draw the sides level with just four minutes left on the clock. Both sides defended valiantly knowing the next score would be crucial. The game went injury time and Eimear Myles stepped with a vital point. Cahir weren’t finished and in the second minute of injury time Eileen Flannery scored a point to send the game into extra time.
Extra Time
Cahir struck first with a goal from Anne Marie O’Gorman putting them ahead for the first time since the sixth minute of ordinary time. Borus stormed back into the game registering five unanswered points to lead by (0-2) at the break when the scoreline read Brian Borus 3-15 Cahir 2-16.
Anne Marie O’Gorman was again on the score sheet when she opened the scoring for this half with a point. Borus powered on again from there to the end with four unanswered points to run out five point victors and to set up a much anticipated Final versus Aherlow on Sunday November 7, in Lattin.
Teams and scorers
Cahir: Aoife O’Donnell, Geraldine O’Donnell, Aoife Corcoran, Eileen Flannery (0-1), Rachel O’Donnell, Emma Buckley, Caoimhe Grace, Rosanna Kiely, Aoife Cashman, Thelma Lonergan (0-1), Roisin Howard (1-9), Anna Downey, Niamh Costigan, Anne Marie O’Gorman (1-5), Orla McEniry (0-1). Substitutes Fiona McEniry, Abby Noonan, Claire Hickey, Clara Fahey, Elma Casey, Emma Casey, Niamh Ryan, Rachel Prout
Brian Borus: Nora Noonan, Annette Meaney, Laura Morrissey, Nikki Gilmartin, Shauna Maher, Jennifer Grant (0-1) Shona Lang, Eimear Myles (0-3), Cliona O’Dwyer (0-5), Kit Martin, Maureen Murphy (0-1), Caoimhe Ryan (1-2), Caoimhe Condon (0-1), Mairead Morrissey (2-6), Alanna English Substitutes, Helen Burke, Roisin Condon, Sinead Norris, Marie Claire Murphy, Lauren O’Brien, Ciara Morrissey, Grace Healy, Alison O’Mahoney, Trisha Hickey, Shannon Morrissey.

Late Aherlow point breaks Moyle Rovers hearts in Tipperary Ladies Football semi-final

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media