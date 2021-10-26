Breaking: man dies after fire and emergency services called to Thurles incident

A man died after the emergency services were called to Liberty Square, Thurles, on Sunday
Gardaí in Thurles were called to assist National Ambulance Service at a property in the town of Thurles, on the morning of Sunday, October, 24, at approximately 11am.
Fire and emergency crews were in attendance near Hayes Hotel.
A man became seriously ill and was removed by ambulance to Clonmel Hospital where he later passed away that afternoon.
A post mortem will take place in due course and a file will be prepared for the Coroners Court. Investigations ongoing.
Brian Borus Shona Lang comes away with ball during Saturday's County Ladies Football semi-final game against Cahir. Pic: Cahir Media
Anna Rose Kennedy looks for options in Aherlow's win over Moyle Rovers in the Camida Senior A Semi Final. pics: CAHIR MEDIA
Ardfinnan's Gavin Whelan holds on to possession despite the strong challenge of Lorcan Egan (JK Brackens) in Sunday's County SFC quarter-final encounter played at Golden. pic: michael boland
