26/10/2021

Tipperary County Council Events for European Sustainable Energy Week

European Sustainable Energy Week

Tipperary County Council is running a series of events for European Sustainable Energy Week in Tipperary.

European Sustainable Energy Week will run between October 25-29.

Primary school children are asked to contribute energy saving ideas to the Blooming Energy Tree of Ideas.

Prizes will be given for the best tips and ideas.

The energy trees will be available in Tipperary libraries throughout November.

TippFM will host two podcasts for homeowners with advice on saving energy and retrofitting.

Tipperary County Council Senior Architect Liam Ryan will have advice for homeowners on understanding utility bills and saving energy.

Electric Ireland Superhomes Retrofit Advisor, Mike O’Rourke will explain retrofitting and energy-efficient homes.

European Sustainable Energy Week is an initiative by the European Union for local authorities, companies and NGOs to promote energy efficiency and the move toward renewable energy.

