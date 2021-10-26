Tipperary Soccer: Pippy Carroll and Evan Maguire on fire in Premier League

Two Mile Borris 1 Clonmel Town 2

Two set piece goals gave table toppers Clonmel Town a good win in Newhill Park on Sunday last against a young but very game Two Mile Borris side who had been showing some very good form of late.

A strong wind behind the home team in the first half allowed them to dominate the ball in the early stages with a couple of good chances repelled by a strong Town defence. However, once the visitors got a foothold in the game they took control and forced the home side back on a number of occasions before they finally opened the scoring. That goal came after Town were awarded a free kick on the edge of the home area which Evan Maguire slammed to the net.

But the home side weren’t for laying down and they got back on terms five minutes before the half-time break when a wind assisted shot from the edge of the area by Martin Darmody flew past the Town keeper into the back of the net.

That left the game level at the break and when the teams came back out the home side were unlucky not to take the lead five minutes in when Tommy Maguire saw his effort from close in come back off the post and cleared to safety.

After that it was Town who took over again and they were well worth their lead when Evan Maguire lined up another free kick in the 70th minute and fired home for his second of the day.

The final 20 minutes was played out with Ciaran Maher in the home goal the busiest player on the pitch making some excellent saves to keep the Town strikers out. And he did that but he was unable to stop them taking the points back to Clonmel.

Cashel Town 2 Peake Villa 5

Peake Villa came back from being a goal down early on to crush Cashel Town at Palmershill on Sunday and remain right in the hunt at the top end of the TSDL Premier League table.

The game was only four minutes old when the home side took the lead after Eoin Byrne played in Pakie Farrell who made no mistake in rifling the ball to the net.

After that the game was nip and tuck but the Thurles side were slowly gaining the ascendency and were good value for their equaliser which came in the 33rd minute courtesy of a good finish by Frank McKevitt.

Three minutes later they were in front when Pippy Carroll finished off a good flowing move by finishing from close range.

They continued to control the game after that and ground down a tiring home side, adding a third in the 73rd minute with another Pippy Carroll goal, this time a booming shot from the edge of the home area.

Two minutes later Ronan Maguire added the fourth to ensure no way back for the home side and Carroll completed his hat-trick five minutes from time with a headed effort from a corner kick.

The final goal of the day went to the home side when they were awarded a penalty kick in the final moments of the game that was despatched to the net by Eoin Byrne, but it was little more than a consolation against a rampant Villa side.

