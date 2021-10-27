Tipperary Soccer: Important wins for Cullen and Clonmel Celtic in Division 1

Cullen Lattin 4 Tipperary Town 0

In this local derby played in Aisling Park in Cullen on Sunday morning, the visitors had the better of the opening exchanges with Vinnie Godfrey going close when getting on the end of a well delivered Karl Lowry cross, and Jake Dwyer trying his luck from distance.

But as the game wore on the home side came more and more into it, before eventually getting the breakthrough in the twenty eight minute when keeper Josh Moloney kicked long and the flick on from Russell Bowes found Mikey Stokes in behind to finish well one on one with the visiting keeper.

Ten minutes later Bowes got his second from a similar through ball to put his side in firm charge of the game.

Two behind at the break the visitors started the second half well again and the hosts had to weather a bit of a storm, but they did so. But they assured themselves of the points just before the hour mark when Stokes broke down the right and squared the ball to Tony O’Neill who showed composure under pressure to finish well.

They added a fourth in the 63rd minute when O’Neill finished off a Fiachra O’Grady assist to give themselves a comprehensive win over a Tipperary Town side who could find themselves in relegation trouble if they do not halt their poor form of late.

St Michael’s 1 Clonmel Celtic 4

After a shaky start to the season Clonmel Celtic seemed to have finally found their feet in recent weeks and were too strong here for the league leaders of the First Division, giving themselves a very good shout for a return to Premier League status next season.

They were ahead in this tie after only three minutes when Darren Sweeney was on hand to convert a rebound after Eoghan Tinkler parried a David Joyce shot.

The movement of the Celtic attack caused Saints problems throughout and they nearly added a second shortly after when Sean Hawkins went close from a Patrick Ormond cross.

In the 20th minute however the home side were back on level terms after Mikey Nash got in on the right and crossed for Cathal Berrigan to head home.

Within minutes nevertheless the visitors had restored their advantage when Darren Sweeney picked up a ball and his shot evaded Tinkler’s dive to nestle in the netting.

It was 3-1 to Celtic just after the half hour mark when the ball dropped kindly for Sean Hawkins in the area and he found the back of the net.

Five minutes into the second half the visitors were reduced to ten men and the hosts had a period of domination but all the time Celtic were dangerous on the break and a long goal clearance from Cashin saw Sweeney get in behind Johnny Kennedy but pull his shot wide of the goal in the 70th minute.

And the Clonmel side had the last word on the score sheet in the final minute of the game when substitute Niall Prendergast was on hand after sloppy defending to confirm the three points.