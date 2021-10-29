Tipperary councillor asks if EU funding could be used to develop local railway line

A call has been made to Tipperary County Council and Nenagh Municipal District Council to see if funding could be obtained from Brussels for the Ballybrophy rail line.

Nenagh MDC Cathaoirleach Cllr Michael O’Meara asked at the district’s October meeting if funding could be sourced through the Regional Development Fund.

“The EU seems to be pushing rail transport. This could be an ideal time to look for money for upgrading the Ballybrophy line and making it more user-friendly,” he said.

Cllr O’Meara pointed out that Nenagh was now a commuter town, especially for people working in Limerick, and a “proper rail service” was essential.

“More people would like to use the rail. Rail is a big issue when it comes to rural transport. We need it,” said the Cathaoirleach.

Cllr Hughie McGrath, who served on the EU’s Committee of the Regions, said that having been in Brussels he had never had to use a car, but always had trains or other forms of public transport. “A bit of thinking just has to be done and for it to be chased up,” he said.

The Independent councillor reminded the meeting that there had been some talk over the past few years to widen the Mackey roundabout on the way into Limerick at Lisnagry, with a new road to the University of Limerick at Plassey.

With two railway halts close by, he said it would be an ideal stopping point that could be served by feeder buses.

However, he said it would be important that the times for the trains and the buses to meet to be matched.

Newport-based Cllr Fiona Bonfield said she was “disappointed” that the Ballybrophy rail line had not been included in the recent National Development Plan.

“We need to keep it on the agenda,” said the Labour councillor.

District manager Marcus O’Connor said the timetable was “poor” and he “fully supported” maintaining the line.

Mr O’Connor said that the council should make a submission to the current rail review. Cllr O’Meara suggested that they meet with their colleagues in Limerick and work on the logistics of having a rail service to the city, especially any possible connection from the Mackey roundabout.

He further suggested that they work with Iarnród Éireann as a lot of work was being done on the line.

Cllr McGrath said that there used to be a sub-committee for the Mid-West on the Southern Regional Assembly and perhaps they could be contacted to see if they were still active.