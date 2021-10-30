Tipperary council executive urges reinstatement of airport bus links
Nenagh municipal district manager Marcus O’Connor has urged that the councillors seek the reintroduction of the Bus Éireann X12 service that operated pre-Covid between Shannon and Dublin airports.
He was speaking following a discussion at the district council's October meeting on the area's bus and rail links.
“It was withdrawn along with the X8 serving Cahir and Cashel, but that has been reinstated,” he said.
“The train service is poor and if you have a similarly poor bus service, that leaves us in a difficult position,” Mr O’Connor said, while supporting council calls for improvements in transport links.
