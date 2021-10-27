Tipperary's Evelyn Maher is Munster Novice Cross Country Champion

Evelyn Maher Templemore who captured the Munster Novice Cross Country title at The Turnpike on Sunday last.
The Munster Novice Cross Country Championships took place in ideal condition last Sunday at the Turnpike, hosted by Moycarkey Coolcroo AC.
In the women’s race Evelyn Maher of Templemore ran a brilliant race, always well positioned, she came home a very worthy and convincing Champion, brilliant performance.
Then we had Moya Whelan of Clonmel also running a great race when finishing 4th. Moya also won the under 23 Silver medal. Then we had Louise Fogarty of Moyne also running very well when finishing 7th with Suzanne Shine of Clonmel finishing 14th. This quartet combined very well to win the gold medals, brilliant running.
We also had good performances from Sharon Cantwell (Moyne) 15th, Elaine Horgan (Clonmel) 16th, Lisa Quinlan (Moyne) 18th, Eimear Loughman (Dundrum) 22nd, Karen Coughlan (Dundrum) 25th, Jacqueline Hughes (Thurles Crokes) 27th, Aisling Maher (Moyne) 31st, Orla McDonald (Templemore) 32ndand Sareen Walsh (Clonmel) 33rd.
The Clonmel team of Moya, Suzanne, Elaine and Sareen won the Inter Club Silver medals.
