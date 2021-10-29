Search

29/10/2021

Earning his crust: Tipperary baker Joe proves to be a real bread winner

Earning his crust: Tipperary baker Joe proves to be a real bread winner

Joe Fitzmaurice of Riot Rye Bakehouse Bread School and Store in Cloughjordan has been crowned Ireland’s Bread Hero by the Tiptree World Bread Awards with Brook Food

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary bread maker Joe Fitzmaurice has proven to be a real breadwinner.

Joe of Riot Rye Bakehouse Bread School and Store in Cloughjordan has been crowned Ireland’s Bread Hero by the Tiptree World Bread Awards with Brook Food.

He was lauded for his efforts to make his bread baking more environmentally friendly and his mission to empower Ireland to make real bread.

Since 2011, Joe has been making bread in a wood-fired oven in his Cloughjordan bakery. The wood is sourced exclusively as thinnings from local broadleaf forests or windfall.

So, for the last decade, the energy Joe has used to bake bread for the 200 local households he supplies has been totally fossil fuel free.

In addition to being crowned Ireland’s Bread Hero, Joe won the Shipton Mill Real Bread Hero award.

As part of his mission to “empower Ireland to make real bread”, Joe has established a bread school, which delivers courses focused on naturally fermented sourdough breads.

His award-winning courses are attended by people from all over Ireland and abroad.

Joe is keen to make “Real Bread” accessible to all, so he also offers free online tutorials on how to make the “common loaf” sourdough bread.

In addition to his teaching, Joe has set up the Real Bread Ireland’ network, which supports Ireland’s real bread bakers, millers and growers.

“There were so many fantastic entries for this year’s Real Bread hero who all deserve recognition,” said Tess Lister, head of brand, Shipton Mill.

“Joe really stood out for year’s for his ongoing efforts to empower Ireland to bake real bread combined with his environmental ethos.

“His passion for bringing real bread to communities really shines through.”

The Tiptree World Bread Awards celebrate the bread; with loaves from around the country delivered for assessment by a panel of judges.

The awards celebrate the people behind the loaves: from farmers and millers, to bakers and educators.

“All the nominees in this year’s awards truly deserve recognition for their generous, considerate and often altruistic initiatives to help others,” said Stephen Hallam, chairman of the judges.

Thirteen regional winners were selected by the judging panel. In addition to the regional winners, the event also included a selection of special awards.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media