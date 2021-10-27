Tipperary Soccer: Hat-tricks for Anthony Harding and Jamie Morrissey



Donohill and District 2 Tipperary Town 4

Donohill hosted near neighbours Tipperary Town on Sunday last in an entertaining game in the West Tipperary village.

The home side started well and took the lead in the 15th minute with a Michael O’Neill goal, but two goals in the final six minutes of the first half by Anthony Harding gave the visitors a half time lead.

The second half saw Harding complete his hat trick on the hour mark to make it 3-1, but the home side pulled a goal back eight minutes later when Sean Stokes was fouled in the penalty area and Micheal O’Neill blasted home the resulting spot kick.

The game flowed up and down the pitch after this with the home side trying desperately to get an equaliser. Their work was in vain however and Town assured themselves of the points ten minutes from the end when Jamie Malone cheekily chipped the home keeper to make it four goals to two to the visitors.

Burncourt Celtic 2 Moyglass United 4

A Jamie Morrissey hat trick helped Moyglass United to the three points on offer away to Burncourt Celtic last Sunday and kept them right in the hunt in the promotion race.

Both teams started well and had chances to score but it took until ten minutes before the break before the deadlock was broken when Morrissey scored from a free kick 20 yards out.

Two minutes before the break the hosts were level when Dylan O’Brien put Dylan O’ Gorman through to make it 1-1.

On 57 minutes a cross from the left and a fine finish from Morrissey had Moyglass United ahead again, but the hosts continued to dig deep and made it two all fifteen minutes from time when Matty Darcy fired home.

Moyglass United though seem to be made of stern stuff this season and retook the lead with five minutes left on the watch courtesy of a Jack Hynes goal.

The home side then almost levelled immediately but David Baker’s effort from a free kick came back of the post.

The hosts went all out for an equaliser but were punished in the second minute of time added-on when Jamie Morrissey completed his hat-trick with a breakaway goal after the home side had pushed forward, ensuring Moyglass took all three points.

Bansha Celtic 3 Powerstown 1

Newcomers in the TSDL this season, Powerstown made the visit to a Bansha Celtic side that has shown some good form of late, and took the lead when they punished poor defending by the home side at a corner kick that allowed Anthony Phelan to sidefoot home from close range.

The home side tried to get back into the game before the break but the visiting defence held firm and they carried their lead to the interval.

But the pressure by the home side eventually told early in the second half when they drew level courtesy of a brilliant effort.

The home team kept the pressure on afterwards and the second goal wasn’t long in coming when Liam Murphy finished an inswinging Danny Ryan corner kick.

Powerstown’s job became even harder when they were reduced to ten men but they still posed a threat on the counter and almost caught the home side out on a number of occasions.

But with 15 minutes to go Bansha made the points safe when after some good inter play in the middle of the pitch between a number of players, the ball landed at the feet of Philip O’Mahoney who made no mistake from six yards.