Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic to be held in Nenagh this Sunday

Another round of walk-in Pfizer Dose 1&2 vaccine clinics for adults, and children aged 12 and over, will be held at the Mid-West COVID-19 vaccination centres this weekend.

Locally, the no-appointment walk-in Pfizer Dose 1&2 vaccine clinics for adults, and children aged 12 and over, will be held in the Mid-West Covid-19 vaccination centres in Ennis (Friday and Saturday), Limerick Racecourse (Friday and Sunday), and Nenagh (Sunday).

It should be noted that these walk-in clinics are for Dose 1 & Dose 2 vaccinations only. They are not for anyone seeking a third dose of the vaccine, which is delivered under separate programmes.

The Nenagh clinic will be held in the Abbey Court Hotel on Sunday, October 31, from 9am to 5pm.

Clinics will be held in Limerick Racecourse today until 6pm and on Sunday from 9am to 5pm.

Anyone attending for second doses should bring their vaccine record card with them as well as some form of identification.

No appointment is necessary for these clinics, and there is no requirement to register on the national vaccine registration portal. However, children under 16 years must be accompanied to centres by a parent or guardian.