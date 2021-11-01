WATCH: County hurling semi-final highlights

An exciting weekend of club action concluded on Sunday with the outcome an all mid Tipperary encounter between Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore Castleiney in the decider. Highlights Below
Extended highlights as @Loughmore_Gaa come from behind to beat @Borris_GAA and advance to the Tipperary SHC final against Thurles. https://t.co/KS1GVWE5RE— Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) October 31, 2021
WATCH: Highlights as @thurlessars dethrone champions @KiladanganGAA and are through to the final. https://t.co/FO9cIMqJqN— Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) October 30, 2021
