01/11/2021

Councillors Praise for Tipperary Town Litter Improvement

Cathaoirleach and Fine Gael Cllr Mary Hanna Hourigan have praised the improvements in littering in Tipperary Town.

Speaking at the Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District meeting, Cllr Hourigan said the changes had been a success.

"The whole town has a new lease of life," said Cllr Hourigan.

Tipperary Town was deemed clean, with seven sites receiving top grades.

"It's onwards and upwards for Tipperary Town," said Cllr Hourigan.

Fine Gael's Cllr John Crosse extended his congratulations to the residents of Tipperary Town.

It's a great news story for all involved," said Cllr Crosse.

Tipperary Town has been deemed "Clean by European Norms" in the latest Irish Businesses Against Litter report.

Seven sites received top grades, and four received special mentions. Those sites were: The Excel Centre, Tipperary Town Shopping Centre car park, Kickham Place and the public park at Emmet Street /Richmond Square.

The report said these sites had not only improved in terms of litter but were also "very well presented and maintained".

The lowest grade, C, was given to Main Street from Bank Place to Davis Street.

Cllr Annemarie Ryan said:

"Tipperary Town has moved up to 16th position in the Irish Business Against Litter recent report.

"Last year, we ranked 30 out of 37, so it's a big improvement.

